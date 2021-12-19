Delegates arriving venue as OIC extraordinary CFM moot set to start today

ISLAMABAD, Dec 19 (APP): The delegates including the foreign ministers, deputy ministers of the OIC countries, and representatives from the non-member states and the international organizations are arriving venue, as the 17th Extra-Ordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers is about to start.

At the invitation of Pakistan, around 20 foreign ministers, 10 deputy foreign ministers and 70 delegates are participating in the historic session which would discuss the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is receiving the dignitaries at the Parliament House – the venue of the international moot.

The extraordinary session of the OIC holds great significance as part of the growing international concern about the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and the urgent need to address it.

Besides OIC Members and Observers, the UN system, International Financial Institutions (IFIs), international and regional organizations, and non-OIC members including the P-5, EU, and major countries like Germany and Japan, are among the other invitees.

Convened by Saudi Arabi as OIC chair, and being hosted by Pakistan, the session was of utmost importance as millions of the people in Afghanistan face starvation.

At the inaugural session, Prime Minister Imran Khan will make a keynote address to highlight the situation and draw world attention towards the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the chair of the Extraordinary Session, Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud, the OIC Summit Chair, Secretary General of the OIC Hissein Brahim Taha would also address.

Moreover, the session would also mark the statements on behalf of OIC Regional Groups from Asia, Africa and Arab, as well as President Islamic Development Bank Dr Muhammad Al-Jasser.

According to UN estimates, more than half of Afghanistan’s population – around 22.8 million Afghans face crisis levels of hunger. The situation is getting worse by the day, especially with winter setting in.

World Food Programme (WFP) has warned that 3.2 million children are at risk of acute malnutrition. According to UNHCR, 665,000 people have been newly displaced within Afghanistan between January and September 2021 – in addition to the 2.9 million people already internally displaced.

According to UNDP, 97 % of Afghans could fall below the poverty line unless the crisis is addressed.

“Afghanistan is in free fall” according to Martin Griffiths, Head of UN Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and Peter Maurer, ICRC Chief.

The economy is imploding and there is little cash left for people’s everyday transactions.

Suspension of development and other foreign assistance, funding by IFIs and freezing of Afghan assets abroad have exacerbated the situation. There is a clear danger of economic collapse.