Defence minister accuses PTI of working against national interests

SIALKOT, Mar 17 (APP):Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif has condemned the terrorist incident in Mir Ali and paid tribute to the martyrs.

Addressing a press conference at his residence at Sialkot Cantonment, Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that unity is necessary to fight the war against terrorism and those who sacrifice against terrorism are our benefactors. “Our security forces have made countless sacrifices against terrorism and the defense of this country has been kept strong by the blood of our martyrs.

The Pakistan Army is scarifying their lives in the ongoing war against terrorism. Our soldiers, including a Lt-Col and a captain, were martyred in yesterday’s terrorist attack in Mir Ali,” he added.

He said that it is our Pakistan Army that ensures our safety while being present at the borders in all circumstances and we the people are sleeping peacefully while these people ensure the fulfillment of their duties in cold and heat.

The Federal Minister said that once again terrorism had been rising for a few months and the war can be fought only by a united government and if on this occasion, there is division then this war would spread in every street and neighborhood.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that martyrs are our benefactors. “Pakistan Army, our police, our paramilitary, our people, women, men and children have sacrificed their lives in the war against terrorism. If the country is stable today, it is because of martyrs. These martyrs have kept the defence of this country strong by giving their blood for the country,” he added.

He condemned the nefarious campaign against martyrs on social media. “Our martyrs are our pride, but there is no doubt that those who gave wrong remarks against them are in touch with terrorists.

We are determined that we will definitely succeed in uprooting terrorism, but for that we all have to be united,” he added.

The Defence Minister said that the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had successfully broken the nexus of terrorists, militants and insurgents in the country and it would eliminate the terrorists again and would not hesitate from any sacrifice for it.

He said that our Pakistan Army is one of the great forces of the world which is determined to raise its flags of success on any front.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif added that Pak Army martyrs, who embraced martyrdom while defending the motherland against the scourge of terrorism in Mir Ali, North Waziristan, were ridiculed by a political party on social media. “The martyrdom was likened to Returning Officers. When people expressed their anger on this Tweet, it was deleted,” he added.

Targeting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Ibnsaf (PTI), he said that separation of power and loss of power, the love of power had become so intense that you make fun of those who sacrificed their lives for Pakistan. “I think there can be no greater enmity with Pakistan than this,” he maintained.

Muhammad Asif said that including martyrs over differences in the election is a very shameful act and the party which is doing this has actually lost its identity and today it is a nameless party, who is running this party and who is sitting outside the country and making abuses?

The Federal Minister said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has lost its identity and no one knows who is running the party.

He said that these people write letters to the IMF and US Congress members that Pakistan should not be given loans. He said that writing a letter to the IMF is equivalent to anti-nationalism.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that political and economical stability was vital for national development and prosperity. Yesterday, in the assembly, these people also voted against a resolution regarding Gaza. From this, the love of these people and their party towards their country and its people can be well judged, he added.

He said that political parties have had differences in the past as well, till today no party has done what these people are doing and it may threaten the integrity of the country.

In response to a question, the Federal Defence Minister said that those who called the recent general elections a fixed match are actively participating in Senate elections.