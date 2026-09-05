Defence, Martyrs Day to be observed nationwide on Sunday

ISLAMABAD, Sep 05 (APP):Defence and Martyrs Day will be observed across the country on Sunday to honour the supreme sacrifices of the martyrs and pay tribute to the Ghazis who defended the motherland with courage and valour.

The day will also reaffirm the nation’s unwavering resolve to safeguard Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and national interests against all threats.

September 6 marks the historic day when, in 1965, Indian forces launched an attack on Pakistan after crossing the international border under the cover of darkness. Pak armed forces, backed by the nation, courageously thwarted the enemy’s designs and defended the motherland.

The day will commence with a 31-gun salute in the Federal Capital and 21-gun salutes at the provincial capitals.

Special prayers will be offered in mosques after Fajr for the progress, prosperity and security of the country, as well as for the freedom of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

National television and radio channels will broadcast special programmes highlighting the sacrifices, courage and valour of the martyrs and Ghazis who rendered unparalleled services in defence of the motherland.