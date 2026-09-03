Defence Day of Pakistan a glorious and unforgettable chapter of national history: Farah Naz Akbar

ISLAMABAD, Sep 03 (APP):Member of the National Assembly, Parliamentary Secretary for National Heritage and Culture and President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Women Wing Islamabad, Farah Naz Akbar Thursday said that September 06 was a glorious and unforgettable chapter in Pakistan’s national history that reflected the unity, solidarity and patriotism of the entire nation.

Addressing a Defence Day conference organized by the All Pakistan Media Council, she paid rich tribute to the brave soldiers, martyrs and veterans of the Pakistan Armed Forces for their unparalleled sacrifices for the defence of the motherland.

She said the sacrifices of the armed forces personnel would always be remembered by the nation with the highest respect and reverence.

Farah Naz Akbar said the defence of Pakistan was not limited to safeguarding its borders but was also closely linked with national unity, a strong economy, quality education, culture and the protection of national values.

She stressed the need to educate the younger generation about Pakistan’s history, the Pakistan Movement, national heroes and the sacrifices rendered for the defence of the country, saying it would help strengthen the spirit of patriotism and national responsibility among youth.

The Parliamentary Secretary said the media had a vital role in creating national awareness and promoting a positive national narrative.

She appreciated the All Pakistan Media Council for organizing the Defence Day conference, saying such programmes helped highlight the country’s history and sacrifices of its national heroes.

Farah Naz Akbar said while paying tribute to the martyrs and veterans, the nation should also renew its resolve to play its full role, with unity and dedication, in promoting Pakistan’s development, prosperity, security and sovereignty.

She reiterated that the nation would never forget the sacrifices of its brave sons who laid down their lives for the defence of the country.