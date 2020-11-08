Defeated leaders flag bearers of political hypocrisy meet again today: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Nov 08 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Sunday that the defeated leaders who were flag bearers of political hypocrisy will have a gathering today.
In a tweet, he said that they would give justifications for their defeat and disgrace.
He said that instead of showing remorse, those who plundered public resources were showing their shamelessness.
آج شکست خوردہ اور سیاسی منافقت کے علمبرداروں کا پھر اکٹھ ہو گا۔اپنی شکست و ریخت اور رسوائی کی وضاحتیں دیں گے۔عوامی وسائل کھانے والے پشیمانی اور ندامت کے بجائے ڈھٹائی کا ثبوت دے رہے ہیں۔
