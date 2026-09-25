Deeply value Iranian President’s commitment to friendship with Pakistan: PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 25 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said he deeply valued commitment of President of Iran, Dr Masoud Pezeshkian, to Pakistan-Iran friendship and close coordination of the two countries for regional peace at this critical juncture.

In a post on X, he said, “It was a pleasure to meet my dear brother, President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian, in New York today on the sidelines of UNGA.”

“We reaffirmed the deep and longstanding bonds between Pakistan and Iran and our shared desire to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across all areas of mutual interest,” he remarked.

He said, “We also had an important exchange on the evolving regional situation. I reiterated Pakistan’s deep concern over the prolonged conflict and stressed the urgent need for restraint, de-escalation and sustained diplomacy.”

“We remain committed to building on the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding and will continue to play a sincere and constructive role in the pursuit of lasting peace and stability in the region,” he added.