Deeper engagement with Central Asia central plank of rebuilding foreign policy: PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 14 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said deeper engagement with the Central Asian Repubics was the central plank of the government’s aims to rebuild and strengthen foreign policy that was damaged by his predecessor Imran Khan.

Shehbaz Sharif, who returned home yesterday after concluding his visit to Kazakhstan where he participated in Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), said his meetings highlighted Pakistan as a credible partner.

After the SCO meeting last month, the day-long CICA Summit in Astana has helped bring Pakistan's focus back on energy, trade & regional connectivity. South & Central Asia have distinct advantages that we plan to leverage for win-win outcomes. https://t.co/ITCbKkmI2V — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 14, 2022

“In all my interactions with world leaders, I am forcefully presenting Pakistan as a credible partner ready to do business,” he said in a tweet.

The prime minister said after the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting last month, the day-long CICA Summit in Astana helped bring Pakistan’s focus back on energy, trade and regional connectivity.

“South and Central Asia have distinct advantages that we plan to leverage for win-win outcomes,” he said.

During his stay in Astana, the prime minister addressed the world leaders at the plenary meeting of CICA, where he elaborated the significance of the forum aimed at promoting interaction, understanding, and collaboration amongst countries across Asia.

The prime minister in his speech highlighted Pakistan’s perspective on regional and global issues.

PM Sharif also held meaningful interaction with leaders of various countries including Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Vietnam and Belarus.