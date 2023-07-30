‘Decade of CEPC Celebrations’ get overwhelming response

ISLAMABAD, Jul 30 (APP): The government has received an overwhelming response over the 10-year celebrations of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) across the country, particularly after the two-day international conference held in the federal capital last week.

The event brought together esteemed participants with diverse expertise to delve into the socioeconomic impact of the CPEC, a news release said on Sunday.

The two-day international conference titled “Decade of CPEC and Belt & Road Initiative (BRI): From Vision to Reality,” organized by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives in collaboration with the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan concluded on July 25 with the pledge to continue implementing CPEC for the country’s prosperity.

The key objective of the conference was to bring together policymakers, scholars, practitioners, and other stakeholders to exchange ideas and insights related to economic, social, environmental and geopolitical impacts of CPEC and BRI.

Hundreds of participants from across the world particularly from China took part highlighting the achievements of the 10-year celebration of CPEC.

The conference revolved around the socioeconomic impact of CPEC, opportunities for industry relocation, regional connectivity, technology transfer, cooperation for security, geopolitical implications, and maximizing synergies in

CPEC and BRI initiatives, and people-to-people connectivity.

Over the decade, the two countries known as “Iron Brothers” have developed strong bonds in diverse fields.

CPEC effectively helped Pakistan in improving its energy security as well as transport networks from north to south and laid the foundation for a resilient infrastructure including ports, airports, roads, and railway.

The platform provided an opportunity to review CPEC’s achievements in fostering economic growth and cooperation between China and Pakistan over the past decade.

A high-level delegation from China has arrived in Pakistan on his two-day official visit which is part of the CPEC’s celebrations.

It is noted that since the incumbent government came into power in April 2022, CPEC projects have been revived which remained shelved by the previous government.

Prime Minister Shahbaz already reiterated his full commitment to complete CPEC projects and in this regard the premier visited China when he took charge as a PM.

Under the conference different technical sessions were held which include Socio-Economic impacts of CPEC, Prospects of Regional Connectivity Through Gwadar Port, Opportunities for Industrial Relocation and Export s; Green Technologies and Development; Security and Geopolitical Implications; Innovation, Technology and Global Value Chains; Challenges to Regional Connectivity and Integration, Artificial Intelligence and Labour Market Dynamics.

With an overwhelming response to the call for paper the conference also showcased the extensive research and panel discussions featuring distinguished experts aiming to encourage candid conversations and seek solutions to the challenges CPEC presents, fostering an inclusive and respectful environment that paves the way for future growth and excellence.

The call for papers received an overwhelming response, with 435 extended abstracts from over 85 national and international institutes. Rigorous evaluation led to short-listing 310 abstracts, and 110 were accepted for full paper submissions. 62 authors were invited to present their research during eight sessions of the conference.

The Planning Ministry appreciated co-sponsors including the Chinese Embassy Islamabad and the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan, scientific and organizing committees’ for their efforts in holding the conference.