21.6 C
Islamabad
Monday, March 17, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNationalDebt policy, fiscal policy statements, performance monitoring report laid in NA
National

Debt policy, fiscal policy statements, performance monitoring report laid in NA

20
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Mar 17 (APP):The Debt Policy Statement (January 2025), the Fiscal Policy Statement (January 2025), and the Performance Monitoring Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 laid in the National Assembly on Monday.
Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar presented the reports before the House, in compliance with statutory requirements under sections 6 and 7 of the Fiscal Responsibility and Debt Limitation Act, 2005, and section 35 of the Public Finance Management Act, 2019.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan