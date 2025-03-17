Debt policy, fiscal policy statements, performance monitoring report laid in NA

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 17 (APP):The Debt Policy Statement (January 2025), the Fiscal Policy Statement (January 2025), and the Performance Monitoring Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 laid in the National Assembly on Monday.

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar presented the reports before the House, in compliance with statutory requirements under sections 6 and 7 of the Fiscal Responsibility and Debt Limitation Act, 2005, and section 35 of the Public Finance Management Act, 2019.