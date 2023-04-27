Debate, sports competitions held in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, Apr 27 (APP):Different activities including debate competitions were organized in different districts of Balochistan on Thursday in support of the armed forces of Pakistan.

A speech competition was organized in district Lasbela to highlight the efforts of the armed forces for the security, peace and progress of Balochistan. Over 80 individuals participated in the event.



Over 100 individuals attended a debate competition held in Dera Bugti while over 400 individuals took part in a dastarbandi programme organized in Ziarat.



While a futsal match was played in district Kech and about 220 spectators enjoyed the match.

A cricket match was also played in District Musakhel. Over 120 spectators watched the match at the cricket ground.