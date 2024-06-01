Death anniversary of veteran lyricist, poet Raiz-ur- Rehman Saghar observed

ISLAMABAD, Jun 01 (APP): Eleventh death anniversary of veteran lyricist and poet Riaz-Ur-Rehman Saghar was observed on Saturday.

Riaz-ur-Rehman’s published works inlcude ‘Aangan Aangan Taaray’, ‘Arz Kiya Hai’, ‘Wo Bhi Kya Din Thay’ and ‘Chand Jharokay Mai’.

Saghar versed vocals for many singers such as Hadiqa Kiani’s songs ‘Dupatta Mera Malmal Da’ and ‘Yaad Sajan Di Ayi’.

He also authored all the ten songs for singer Fariha Pervez’s album ‘O Vela Yad Kar.’

Riaz Saghar wrote more than 2,000 songs in his career and also wrote stories for 75 films including Shama, Naukar, Susraal, Shabana, Nazrana, Aurat Aik Paheli, Aawaz, Bharosa, Tarana and Moor.

He had won much recognition and many awards for his work in his lifetime.

He died on June 1, 2013 at the age 71 in Lahore.