Death anniversary of Nazia Hassan observed

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP):The 23rd death anniversary of Pakistani pop singer Nazia Hassan was observed, here Sunday.

Nazia Hassan who was born on April 3, 1965, in Karachi, rose to prominence through the popular Pakistan Television program Sung Sung.

Nazia Hassan started her music career as a teenager with song “Aap Jaisa Koi” which earned her international fame.

Her debut album, Disco Deewane, released in 1981, charted in 14 countries worldwide and became the best-selling Asian pop record at the time.

She enjoyed widespread popularity across South and Southeast Asia. Along with her brother Zoheb Hassan, Hassan went on to sell over 65 million records worldwide.

Her English language single Dreamer Deewane made her the first Pakistani singer to make it to the British musical charts.

She was also a lawyer and a social activist. A graduate of Richmond, The American International University, and the University of London, she received numerous national and international awards including Pakistan’s highest civilian award, Pride of Performance.

She died of lung cancer at the age of 35 on August 13, 2000.