ISLAMABAD, Nov 24 (APP):The first death anniversary of renowned comedian Ismail Tara observed on Friday.

Tara was born on November 16, 1949, in Karachi. His real name was Muhammad Ismail Merchant.

He joined the performing arts in 1964 and performed on stage, television and cinema during the career.

Ismail Tara was best known for his humorous political drama, Fifty-Fifty.

He died on this day last year and was laid to rest in Karachi.