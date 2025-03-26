Death anniversary of Haseena Moin observed

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 26 (APP):The fourth death anniversary of Pakistani dramatist, playwright and scriptwriter, Haseena Moin was observed on Wednesday.

She was born on 20 November in 1941 at Kanpur, India. After independence she migrated along with her family to Pakistan.

Her most famous works include classic TV serials like Ankahi, Tanhaiyan, and Dhoop Kinare, which are still beloved today.

Haseena Moin was known for portraying strong female characters and addressing social issues with sensitivity and depth.

In recognition of her literary achievements, she received the Pride of Performance award from the Government of Pakistan.

Haseena Moin passed away on March 26, 2021, in Karachi.