Death anniversary of famous Urdu Ghazal poet Shakeb Jalali observed

ISLAMABAD, Nov 12 (APP):The death anniversary of famous Urdu Ghazal poet Shakeb Jalali was observed here on Sunday.

His real name was Syed Hassan Rizvi and he was born on October 1, 1934, in Jalal town near Aligarh.

After partition, he came to Pakistan in 1950.

Shakeb Jalali had a unique way of poetry, and gave an innovative tone to Urdu ghazal undoubtedly.

His first poetry collection “Roshni Aye Roshni” was published in 1972, just six years after his tragic death, and included in a few important poetry collections of Urdu. Sang-e-Meel published his complete poetical works as Kulliyat-e-Shakeb Jalali in 2004.

On November 12, 1966, the tragic news of his death made the literary world sad after he committed suicide under a train in Sargodha.