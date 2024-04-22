Death anniversary of comedian, actor Moin Akhtar observed

ISLAMABAD, Apr 22 (APP): Death anniversary of legendary artist, comedian, actor and host Moin Akhtar was observed on Monday.

Born on December 24, 1950 in Karachi, Moin Akhtar made his television debut in1966.

He performed several roles in television stage shows, dramas, films and talk shows. His best dramas were Eid Train, Studio Dhai, Bakra Qistoon Per, Fifty-Fifty, Loose Talk and many others.

He was fluent in several languages, including English, Bengali, Sindhi, Punjabi, Memon, Pashto, Gujarati and Urdu.

Moin Akhtar was awarded the Pride of Performance in 1996 and Sitara-e-Imtiaz in 2011 on his outstanding performance.

He passed away on April 22, 2011 in Karachi after suffering a heart attack.