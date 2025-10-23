Death anniversary of Arshad Sharif observed

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 23 (APP):The third death anniversary of renowned journalist Arshad Sharif was observed on Thursday at the National Press Club (NPC).

The prominent political leaders, journalists, and media representatives participated and expressed their views while addressing the occasion.

These included Mahmood Khan Achakzai, head of the Tehreek-e-Tahafuz Ain Alliance, Senator Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri, PFUJ President Afzal Butt, RIUJ President Tariq Ali Virk, NPC President Azhar Jatoi, Secretary Nayyar Ali, renowned anchor Hamid Mir, Matiullah Jan, former Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, Arshad Sharif’s widow Javeria Siddique and others, said a press release.

Speakers paid rich tribute to Arshad Nadeem’s contributions to journalism, highlighting his dedication for freedom of press.

They also underscored the growing challenges and risks faced by journalists in the current media landscape.