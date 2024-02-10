Death anniversary of Amjad Islam Amjad observed

ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP): The first death anniversary of renowned playwright and literary icon Amjad Islam Amjad was observed on Saturday.

Born on August 4, 1944, in Lahore, he made valuable contributions in the fields of drama and poetry. Besides, Amjad Islam authored more than 40 books in his career.

He received many awards for his literary work including Pride of Performance and Sitara-e-Imtiaz.

Some of the most acclaimed TV plays he wrote for PTV include Waris, Dehleez, Samandar, Waqt, Fishaar, Raat, Din, Eendhen, and Inkaar.

He also wrote some plays for children including Jadu Ki Sheeshi, Bahadur Shehzada, and Daal Mein Kala.

Amjad Islam Amjad passed away on February 10 last year in Lahore due to a heart attack.