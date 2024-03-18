Death anniversary of actor Mehboob Alam observed

ISLAMABAD, Mar 18 (APP): Death anniversary of renowned television and film actor Mehboob Alam was observed on Monday.

Born on March 14, 1948, Mehboob Alam was a versatile actor with a unique acting style.

He was best known for his remarkable role in the Pakistan Television classic drama serial “Waris” in which he played the role of Chaudhry Hashmat Ali.He also appeared in famous PTV drama Andhera Ujala, Apnay Log, and Neelay Hath.

Mehboob Alam also acted in 38 movies which included 12 Urdu, 15 Punjabi, and 11 Sindhi movies.

He died on March 18, 1994, in Karachi at age 46.