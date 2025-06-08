40.6 C
Dean of Diplomatic Corps greets nation, country’s leadership on Eid Al-Adha.

ISLAMABAD, Jun 08 (APP): Ambassador Atadjan Movlamov, Dean of the Diplomatic Corps and Turkmenistan’s Envoy to Pakistan, extended warm greetings to the Pakistani nation and leadership on Eid Al-Adha.
In his message, Ambassador Movlamov highlighted the deep historical and cultural ties between Pakistan and Turkmenistan.
He noted that both nations celebrate Eid with great enthusiasm and devotion.
He emphasized that shared values bring the people of both countries closer together.
The Ambassador expressed his wishes for peace, prosperity, and a better life, not just in the region but globally.
He also underscored the significance of the UN’s designation of 2025 as the International Year of Peace and Trust, initiated by Turkmenistan.
The International Forum for Peace and Trust, scheduled for December 12, 2025, in Ashgabat, aims to promote peaceful dispute resolution in line with the UN Charter.
Ambassador Movlamov reaffirmed the strong bond of friendship and cooperation between Turkmenistan and Pakistan, expressing his desire to further strengthen bilateral ties in the future.”
