DC chairs meeting, ICT admin ramps up anti-dengue drive as cases emerge

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 29 (APP):The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration have stepped up efforts to control dengue as the mosquito-borne disease begins to surface across various cities.

With only a few cases reported so far, the administration is focusing on early measures to prevent an outbreak.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon chaired a meeting which was attended by the health officials.

The meeting reviewed and compared dengue case reports from other major cities, including Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, and Rawalpindi. This analysis aimed to evaluate trends and learn from the preventive measures taken in these areas.

According to the briefing shared in the session, only four dengue cases have been reported in Islamabad so far this season. Officials see this as an opportunity to take prompt actions to prevent further spread.

The meeting also included a review of field operations carried out by Assistant Commissioners (ACs) in response to the detection of mosquito larvae in different parts of the city. These operations include inspections of residential, commercial, and open areas where dengue larvae are commonly found during the season.

DC Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon urged citizens to support the ongoing anti-dengue campaign by cooperating with field teams and following the guidelines issued by the administration.

He stressed that strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for dengue prevention is necessary to reduce the risk of infection. These SOPs include keeping water containers covered, cleaning rooftops and drains regularly, and avoiding water stagnation in and around homes.

Memon directed Assistant Commissioners to take action without exception against individuals and institutions violating dengue prevention protocols. He emphasized that early enforcement is key to controlling the situation before it escalates.

The district administration has also intensified public awareness efforts, including door-to-door visits, announcements, and inspections in areas considered sensitive. Health workers and volunteers have been deployed to inform residents about basic steps they can take to protect themselves from mosquito bites and reduce breeding sites.

Surveillance teams are currently working across different sectors of the capital to monitor high-risk areas. Based on larva detection reports, targeted fumigation and clean-up operations are being carried out.

The administration plans to continue these efforts throughout the season with regular monitoring, updates, and inspections. Authorities are also coordinating with local health departments to ensure that all reported cases are managed quickly and efficiently.

With dengue cases rising in other cities, Islamabad officials are focusing on prevention to avoid a similar situation in the capital. By identifying early signs, involving communities, and enforcing SOPs, the administration hopes to limit the number of cases in the coming weeks.

Officials have also warned that any negligence in following prevention measures could increase the risk of local transmission. They advised residents to report any suspected mosquito breeding activity to the relevant departments.

The Islamabad administration has assured the public that it will continue its anti-dengue efforts through coordinated planning, rapid response, and community support. Regular updates and awareness campaigns are expected to keep the public informed and alert during the high-risk period.

As part of the action plan, weekly progress reviews will be held to evaluate the campaign’s success and make necessary adjustments. The administration aims to keep case numbers under control with timely intervention and public cooperation.

In the coming weeks, authorities will continue to inspect schools, hospitals, construction sites, and other locations identified as potential breeding spots. The goal is to make sure preventive steps are taken before any outbreak occurs.

Islamabad’s district administration has called for public participation to make the anti-dengue campaign effective. Authorities believe that the success of these efforts depends largely on how communities respond and support the cause.