‘Dastan Kisa Kahani’ gets overwhelming response

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (APP): The ‘Dastan Kisa Kahani’ exhibition received an overwhelming response from people who thronged Satrang Gallery on Tuesday to learn art of preserving old paper such as letters and documents.

Hania Khan, a visitor to the gallery, said every art piece which has been put on display in the exhibition gave a different experience and lesson.

Talking to APP, she said such exhibition offered quite unique experience in this era of digitization when the entire focus was on digitizing the old records, she added.

Zahra Khan, curator of the exhibition, said ‘Dastan Kisa Kahani’ was a solo show of artist Hassnain Awais, who used watercolor, oil paints, digital print, kitchen lithography and pencils in his mesmerizing and intricate work which had sensational outlook.

Hassnain Awais said some memories could fade away, but there were some special ones which always remained alive in mind and on papers.