Dar speaks with Araghchi; reaffirms Pakistan’s support to peace restoring efforts

ISLAMABAD, Mar 29 (APP):

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday held a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister of Iran Abbas Araghchi.

The two leaders discussed the evolving regional situation and ongoing developments.

The deputy prime minister emphasized the need for de-escalation, stressing that dialogue and diplomacy remained the only viable path for lasting peace.

He also underscored the importance of an end to all attacks and hostilities.

Deputy Prime Minister Dar said that Pakistan remained committed to supporting all efforts aimed at restoring regional peace and stability.