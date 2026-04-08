Dar holds telephonic talks with FMs of Türkiye, Egypt, KSA, Morocco; updates on Pakistan peace efforts

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held telephonic conversations with the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Morocco on Wednesday night.

Dar spoke with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and discussed the latest developments in the region.

He highlighted Pakistan’s continued resolve to promote dialogue and diplomatic engagement, sharing the latest developments in Pakistan’s efforts to foster peace and stability in the region.

In a separate call, the deputy prime minister exchanged views with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on the evolving regional situation.

He highlighted the latest developments in Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to promote dialogue and diplomatic engagement towards advancing peace and stability in the region.

Dar also held a telephonic conversation with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

The two leaders discussed the regional situation and evolving developments in the Middle East and the wider region.

Dar shared the latest developments in Pakistan’s continued efforts to promote dialogue and diplomatic engagement in pursuit of peace and stability in the region.

In another call, DPM Dar spoke with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita.

The two leaders exchanged views on the latest developments in the Middle East and the wider region.

Dar highlighted the current status of Pakistan’s sustained efforts to promote dialogue and diplomatic engagement aimed at fostering peace and stability.