ISLAMABAD, Jun 07 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Ministe Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday held a telephonic conversation with the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the UAE, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and exchanged warm Eid-ul-Azha greetings.

During the conversation, they also prayed for peace, prosperity and well being of the Muslims across the world, a press statement issued by the Foreign Office Spokesperson said.