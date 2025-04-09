27.7 C
Dar expresses government’s desire in developing regulatory framework for crypto in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Apr 09 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday expressed the government’s desire in developing sound regulatory framework for crypto and blockchain mechanisms in Pakistan.

He was holding a meeting with Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao and his team, which was also attended by CEO of Pakistan Crypto Council, Bilal bin Saqib and other government officials .

Mr. Zhao expressed his strong commitment to addressing the challenge of out-of-school children through digital education platforms which was welcomed by DPM/FM and his team.

The deputy PM further highlighted the government’s focus on advancing pragmatic, forward-looking policies aimed at fostering a robust digital economy in Pakistan.

