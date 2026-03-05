Dar emphasizes urgent need for de-escalation, restraint to ensure peace & security in Middle East, beyond

ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday emphasized the urgent need for de-escalation and restraint, to ensure peace and security in the Middle East and the wider region.

The deputy prime minister received the British High Commissioner, Jane Marriott at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and discussing regional developments with the visiting dignitary, a DPM’s Office news release said.

While appreciating Commonwealth’s close engagement with Pakistan, the DPM/FM conveyed that he would be unable to attend the forthcoming Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting (CFAMM) due to the ongoing regional situation.