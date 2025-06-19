Dar chairs key meeting, endorses major imports to stabilize sugar supply

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 19 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review the pricing and supply situation of essential food items, with a particular focus on sugar.

The meeting brought together key stakeholders, including the Minister for National Food Security, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Bajwa, senior officials from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Ministry of Industries and Production, representatives from the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA), and provincial authorities, a DPM’s Office news release said.

Deputy Prime Minister Dar emphasized the government’s commitment to balancing the interests of both consumers and producers, while ensuring the uninterrupted availability of essential commodities at affordable prices across the country.

To address anticipated shortfalls and price volatility, the committee decided to submit a policy proposal for the import of 250,000 metric tons of raw sugar to the federal cabinet for formal approval.

Additionally, in-principle approval was granted for the import of 500,000 metric tons of refined sugar, with directions issued to the Ministry of National Food Security to process the proposal through the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).