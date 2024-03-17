Dar among four candidates vying for Capital Senate seats

ISLAMABAD, Mar 17 (APP):Four candidates including former finance minister Ishaq Dar are vying for the two vacant Senate seats from Islamabad.

According to the preliminary list of candidates, Dar is competing for a technocrat seat as joint candidate of the ruling coalition.

Advocate Ansr Kayani represents the Sunni Ittehad Council as their candidate.

Rana Mahmoodul Hasan from the Peoples Party is vying for the general seat in Islamabad, while Farzand Hussain Shah is a candidate representing the Sunni Ittehad Council.

In the federal capital, National Assembly members will vote to elect Senate representatives, including one for the general seat and another for technocrats, including Ulema.

Members of the four provincial assemblies will elect senators for seven general seats, two women seats, and two seats for technocrats, including Ulema, from each province, along with one seat for non-Muslims from both Punjab and Sindh provinces.

The scrutiny of nomination papers for the elections on forty-eight vacant Senate seats is scheduled for Tuesday.

The updated candidate list will be released on the 26th of this month, and candidates will have until the 27th of this month to withdraw their nomination papers. Polling is scheduled to take place on the second day of the upcoming month.