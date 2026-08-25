Danyal seeks direct Pak Nepal flights to boost ties

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP):Pakistan and Nepal on Tuesday called for stronger bilateral cooperation in trade, tourism, education and people-to-people contacts, with Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Barrister Danyal Chaudhry stressing the restoration of direct flights between the two countries to improve connectivity and make air routes economically viable.

The issue was discussed at a meeting of the Pakistan-Nepal-Bhutan Parliamentary Friendship Group at Parliament House, Islamabad, chaired by Convener and MNA Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani.

Barrister Danyal said restoration of direct air links would open new avenues for trade and tourism while facilitating greater people-to-people contact between Pakistan and Nepal.

He stressed that improved air connectivity is essential to deepening bilateral relations and creating economically viable routes between the two countries.

The meeting reviewed Pakistan-Nepal relations, trade links and avenues for expanding mutual cooperation.

Nepal’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Rita Dhital, said the two countries enjoyed longstanding and brotherly relations and had considerable potential to take bilateral ties to new heights through expanded cooperation in diverse fields.

She said there are vast opportunities for strengthening people-to-people connections and called for greater engagement between the two countries.

Participants also emphasised expanding cultural exchange programmes, increasing educational scholarships and promoting closer people-to-people contacts as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral relations.

The meeting was attended by parliamentarians Shahzada Muhammad Gushtasap Khan, Muhammad Mubin Arif, Muhammad Usman Badini, Shaista Khan, Dr Darshan, Isfandyar M. Bhandara, Ramesh Lal and MS Farah Naz Akbar.