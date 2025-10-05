Daniyal Aziz urges JAAC to reconsider its position regarding abolition of refugee seats

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 05 (APP):Senior politician Daniyal Aziz on Sunday urged the leadership of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) to reconsider its stance on abolishing the refugee seats in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly, emphasizing that such a move would divide the Kashmiri community.

Speaking at an emergency press conference at the National Press Club, Aziz said the JAAC’s demand could strip refugees of their identity.

He noted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI-AJK) has supported the JAAC’s demand, while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have already submitted written commitments in the Supreme Court for the upholding these seats.

Aziz called on PTI to revise its stance and both PML-N and PPP to continue with their commitments.

He welcomed the agreement reached between the government and JAAC, terming it a positive step toward resolving issues through dialogue.

Aziz also condemned the recent police action at the NPC, calling for the strictest disciplinary action against those involved.