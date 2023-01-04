Danish School system extended to Balochistan: PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that Danish School system established by him for the underprivileged kids in South Punjab as the chief minister was now extended to Balochistan.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister referred and posted pictures of his visit to flood affected area of Sohbatpur, Balochistan.

Danish School system that I established for underprivileged kids in South Punjab as CM, has now been extended to Balochistan. I met the brilliant students studying at Sohbatpur and spent some quality time with them. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dBuI8tlnOq — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) January 4, 2023

He said during his visit, he met the brilliant students studying at Sohbatpur and spent some quality time with them.

آج میں نے پنجاب میں قائم دانش سکولوں کی طرز پر بلوچستان میں جدید سہولیات سے آراستہ 12 نئے دانش سکولوں کے قیام کا اعلان کیا ہے۔ یہ اسکولز غریب اور پسماندہ علاقوں سے تعلق رکھنے والے بچوں کے لئے علم و ہنر اور ترقی کی نئی راہیں تلاش کرنے میں مددگار ثابت ہوں گے۔ https://t.co/2EeJYBVh8u — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) January 4, 2023

In a related tweet, the prime minister said that purpose of his visit was to express solidarity with the flood victims of the area and making them to realize that he and his government was committed to their rehabilitation.

On January 9 during a Donors’ Conference in Geneva, the prime minister said, he would plead the case of flood-affected people before the world community.