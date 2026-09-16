Daily meetings decided to expedite finalization of Auto Policy draft

ISLAMABAD, Sep 16 (APP):The committee constituted on the directions of Prime Minister to deliberate on the Auto and Auto Parts Manufacturing Policy 2026–31 has decided to hold daily meetings to expedite the review and finalisation of the policy draft.

The committee met on Wednesday at the Ministry of Law and Justice under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, with Federal Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan and representatives of relevant federal ministries, divisions and organisations in attendance.

The meeting undertook a detailed review of the draft policy, with participants agreeing that all key aspects should be thoroughly examined before its finalisation. The committee decided to consider, clause by clause, the concerns and observations raised by various ministries and relevant organisations.

Members also agreed to assess the final draft from legal, financial and administrative perspectives to ensure that the proposed policy addresses relevant institutional and regulatory requirements. Suggestions and recommendations received from stakeholders were also discussed during the meeting.

The committee agreed that the Auto and Auto Parts Manufacturing Policy 2026–31 would be aligned with the policy priorities approved by the Prime Minister. The decision to hold meetings on a daily basis is aimed at completing the review process and expediting finalisation of the policy.