Daily Mail apology to PM Shehbaz exposes malicious propaganda

ISLAMABAD, Dec 08 (APP):Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said that Daily Mail apology to Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif over erroneous story has exposed malicious propaganda against him.
In a tweet, the minister said that another malicious propaganda has been exposed through this apology. “Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is an international Sadiq and Ameen,” he added.
