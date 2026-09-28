D-8 Secretary General advances economic cooperation during Moscow visit

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP): Secretary-General of the Developing-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation (D-8) Ambassador Sohail Mahmood held a series of meetings with Russian officials, the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) and representatives of academic and policy circles in Moscow to explore new avenues for trade and economic cooperation.

During his visit, the D-8 Secretary-General met Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Bakytzhan Sagintayev at the Commission’s headquarters in Moscow, said a press release issued on Monday.

The two sides discussed the respective priorities of the D-8 and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), complementarities in their economic agendas and opportunities to enhance intra- and inter-regional trade and economic cooperation.

The Secretary-General highlighted the D-8’s efforts to deepen economic cooperation among its Member States and expand partnerships with regional and international organizations. The two sides agreed to strengthen mutual dialogue and develop a cooperative relationship between the D-8 and the Eurasian Economic Commission, focusing on practical areas of common interest and complementarity to advance trade and broader economic cooperation.

The Secretary-General also held bilateral interactions with senior representatives of the Russian Federation, including Andrey Rudenko, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs; Ambassador Zamir Kabulov, Special Presidential Envoy; and Dr. Kirill Babaev, Director of ICCA RAS, alongside engagements with academic, think-tank, media and policy circles.

These exchanges provided an opportunity to highlight the D-8’s evolution since its establishment in 1997, its core priorities and expanding sectoral cooperation, as well as its growing partnerships with regional and international organizations. Discussions also explored ways to deepen mutual exchanges and advance shared objectives in regional trade, economic cooperation, connectivity and institutional engagement.

The Secretary-General’s visit was undertaken at the invitation of Dr. Kirill Babaev, Director, Institute of China and Contemporary Asia of the Russian Academy of Sciences (ICCA RAS), to participate in the 60th anniversary celebrations of ICCA RAS.

During the special high-level event organized to mark this landmark, the Institute also conferred ICCA RAS Honourary Doctorate to Ambassador Sohail Mahmood in recognition of his contributions to the promotion of international cooperation and Pakistan-Russia relations. In his remarks on the occasion, the Secretary-General expressed appreciation for the honour and dedicated it to all those working for peace, mutual understanding, solidarity and international cooperation.

The Ambassador Mahmood’s engagements formed part of the D-8’s broader efforts to expand its international partnerships, strengthen institutional linkages, and develop practical cooperation with regional organizations and other stakeholders in support of economic development and shared prosperity.

The Secretary-General thanked Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Ambassador of Pakistan to the Russian Federation, and his team for their valuable coordination, facilitation and support throughout the visit.