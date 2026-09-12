D-8 reaffirms commitment to strengthening South-South cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Sep 12 (APP):The Developing-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation (D-8) has reaffirmed its commitment to further strengthening South-South cooperation through solidarity, exchange of knowledge and experience, and collective efforts to develop practical solutions for the Global South.

In a message issued on the International Day for South-South Cooperation on X handle, the D-8 Secretary General Ambassador Sohail Mahmood highlighted the organization’s role as an important platform for cooperation among nine developing countries from three continents.

He said South-South cooperation facilitates the exchange of ideas, knowledge, experience and workable solutions in key areas, including trade, investment, technology, food and energy security, health and sustainable development.

The Secretary General also emphasized the importance of strengthening partnerships with the wider international community to promote mutually beneficial cooperation.

Referring to this year’s theme, “Solidarity Rising: Global Alliance for Inclusive and Innovative Development,” the D-8 reaffirmed its resolve to deepen South-South cooperation by working with relevant partners and stakeholders.

Ambassador Sohail said greater cooperation would help create opportunities for mutually beneficial collaboration and foster meaningful partnerships for the progress and prosperity of peoples and communities.

The D-8 comprises nine member countries: Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Egypt, Iran, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Türkiye.