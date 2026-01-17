Customs Quetta seizes smuggled goods, narcotics worth Rs. 515.30 mln

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP):Customs Enforcement Quetta, in multiple successful intelligence-based operations (IBOs), conducted in coordination with law enforcement agencies, seized large consignments of smuggled goods and narcotics of worth Rs 515.30 million in the areas of Mastung and Manikhawa.

The recovered consignments included foreign-origin narcotic hashish, China salt, cigarettes. and assorted electronic goods, said a news release.

The seizures were made on the basis of credible intelligence, reflecting the proactive enforcement strategy of Customs Enforcement Quetta.

These operations underscore the continued commitment of Pakistan Customs to curb smuggling, combat illegal trade, and protect the national economy.

The timely support and effective coordination of the law enforcement agencies of Balochistan played a crucial role in the successful execution of these operations.

The FBR has reiterated its firm resolve to curb smuggling, illegal trade and protect national revenue.