Custodial death case: FIA gets 4-day remand of accused police officials

ISLAMABAD, Jul 17 (APP):The lower court of Islamabad on Thursday handed over the four police officials to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on a four-day physical remand in a case of alleged custodial death of a suspect named Nauman.

Judicial Magistrate Ahmed Shehzad Gondal issued the remand order after the FIA formally registered a case against the accused police personnel.

During the hearing, the FIA produced the four arrested officials – Rana Muhammad Saleem, Muhammad Asif, Zaheer Ahmed, and Sajid Hussain – before the court.

The FIA investigation officer informed the judge that the case was transferred to the agency on the court’s direction. He stated that following the transfer, the FIA registered a case and took the suspects into custody for investigation.

The investigation officer requested a seven-day physical remand, arguing that the suspects’ mobile phones and torture tools used in custody were yet to be recovered. The court, however, granted a four-day remand and ordered the FIA to present the accused again after the completion of the period.

Initially, the case was registered at Tarnol Police Station in Islamabad after the alleged custodial death of Nauman. Later, the court ordered the transfer of the investigation to the FIA for an impartial probe.