Curtain Raiser: ISSI to celebrate 52nd anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Jun 29 (APP):The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) will mark a significant milestone as it commemorates 52nd anniversary of its founding on June 30, 2025.

Over the past many decades, ISSI has established itself as Pakistan’s premier think-tank, dedicated to advancing research and policy discourse on foreign affairs, national security, and global strategic issues. This anniversary will not only reflect on the Institute’s enduring legacy but also set the stage for future contributions to regional and international strategic thought.

The occasion will see the release of the Institute’s new publications, offering fresh insights into evolving global and regional dynamics. With its five specialised Centres — China-Pakistan Study Centre (CPSC); Centre for Afghanistan, Middle East & Africa (CAMEA); India Study Centre (ISC); Arms Control & Disarmament Centre (ACDC); and Centre for Strategic Perspectives (CSP) — ISSI will continue to provide analysis on key themes, relating to security, foreign policy, and strategic issues. The Institute’s extensive network of partnerships with nearly 100 national and international think-tanks will further strengthen its mission to foster collaborative research and policy innovation.

As ISSI steps into another eventful year, it will reaffirm the commitment to serving as a platform for intellectual exchange, policy advocacy, and informed decision-making. The anniversary celebrations will honour the contributions of researchers, practitioners, and partners who have been instrumental in shaping the Institute’s journey.

Speaking about the future, Director General Ambassador Sohail Mahmood said ISSI will continue to be in the vanguard of strategic discourse, reinforcing Pakistan’s foreign policy goals and promoting the cause of peace, security and international cooperation through knowledge, dialogue, and forward-looking analysis.