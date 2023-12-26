Current Senate session to continue till January 15: HBAC

ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (APP):The House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC), presided over by Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Tuesday decided that the ongoing session of the Senate, would continue till January 15, 2024.

The meeting was attended by the leader of the opposition in the Senate Senators Dr. Shehzad Waseem, Tahir Bizenjo, Mushtaq Ahmad, Hidayatullah Khan, and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi, discussed legislative business in detail for the 334th Session of the Senate, said a news release.

In addition to legislative matters, the session will hold discussions on other issues of extreme public significance.

Secretary Senate Mohammad Qasim Samad Khan also attended the meeting.