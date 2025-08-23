Currency showering on festive occasions disrespects Quaid: Experts call mindset shift

- Advertisement -

By Emaan Fatima

ISLAMABAD, Aug 23 (APP): In Pakistan, festive occasions, whether weddings, election wins, or personal achievements, often include the practice of throwing money in the air as a sign of joy and celebration. But behind the glitter lies a serious issue: our national currency, bearing the image of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, is tossed, trampled, and treated like confetti. What some consider harmless fun or a symbol of generosity is, in fact, a disrespect to our founding father, a misuse of public resources, and a reflection of misplaced priorities.

Despite its deep cultural roots, the tradition is being increasingly questioned by observers from various walks of life, sociologists, educators, photographers, economists, and concerned citizens, who are calling for a shift in mindset.

Shafia, a sociologist and researcher, points out that while money showering is perceived as a symbol of blessing and cultural continuity, it also fosters wastefulness, social pressure, and disrespect. “In our society, money is often thrown at weddings or performances to show appreciation or joy. But this act results in trampling of currency, misuse of wealth, and reinforces the idea that status is tied to extravagant display,” she told APP.

Shafia suggests thoughtful alternatives like decorative envelopes, digital transfers, or symbolic gestures such as flowers or confetti. “Islam discourages extravagance. We’re urged to use wealth purposefully — for charity, education, or healthcare. By modernizing traditions while preserving their spirit, we can celebrate with dignity.”

Noreen Murtaza, an educationist, echoes this concern. She believes money-throwing sends the wrong message, especially to children. “It diminishes the respect of our currency and the image of our leader, Quaid-e-Azam. Social media amplifies this trend, people feel pressured to imitate what they see online, not realizing the long-term social impact,” she said.

According to Noreen, the same social platforms that fuel pressure can reshape values. “If we showcased acts like sponsoring education or donating to causes with the same pride as money-throwing videos, we’d redefine generosity.” She suggests using trends, challenges, and influencers to spotlight meaningful giving.

The practice doesn’t just raise cultural or ethical questions, it also has economic implications.

Muhammad Mazhar Ali, an economics professor and expert, warns of the hidden cost to the state. “When currency notes are thrown, stepped on, or mutilated, they often need to be replaced. That means fresh notes must be printed, transported, and distributed, all at a cost to the national exchequer,” he explained.

He noted that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has repeatedly issued public advisories against the misuse of currency. “Under Section 489 of the Pakistan Penal Code and provisions of the SBP Act, defacing or misusing currency notes is a punishable offense. Yet, money garlands and cash showers continue in violation of these rules.”

Ali also raised concerns about the source of the cash used in such displays. “Often, large amounts of unreported or untaxed money enter circulation through these events, effectively converting black money into white. It’s not just a cultural issue — it’s an economic one too.”

On the ground, those directly involved in wedding culture witness both sides of the coin, literally and figuratively.

Muhammad Junaid, a wedding photographer, has captured many currency showers. “Through the lens, it looks joyful, families love those shots as signs of happiness and generosity,” he told APP. But he also sees the downside: notes trampled, crumpled, or wasted. “Some do it for social media; others feel pressured to keep up.” Junaid believes weddings can stay beautiful with simpler gestures, like giving money directly or offering meaningful gifts. “If public money showers were banned, I’d fully support it.”

Is throwing money at celebrations an act of generosity, or has it become a show of wealth fueled by social expectations? this question remains answerable.

As celebration culture evolves in Pakistan, many call for a national conversation on expressing joy responsibly. Once seen as generosity, money showers now highlight waste, undermine values, and deepen inequality. The greatest celebration honors tradition with dignity and respect—because true generosity is meaningful and quiet, not showy.