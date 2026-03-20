Cultural wear leads eid fashion trends

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP):As Eid approaches, a noticeable shift in women’s fashion trends is emerging, with traditional and cultural attire taking precedence over Western style outfits.

Shoppers and market observers report a growing preference for outfits such as shalwar kameez,farshi shalwar kurta,lehengas, ghararas,hand embroidered kurtis with matching embroidered Khussa and other heritage inspired dresses.

Many women, particularly young buyers, are opting for culturally rooted styles to celebrate the festive occasion in a more traditional way.

Students and fashion enthusiasts note that this trend reflects a stronger connection to cultural identity. They observe that compared to previous years, there is increased interest in classic designs that combine tradition with modern aesthetics.

Market activity further supports this shift, with a surge in demand for embroidered and handcrafted dresses in vibrant colors. Popular fabrics this season include lawn, cotton,chiffon, and silk, with designers focusing on intricate detailing and festive embellishments.

Fashion experts believe this growing inclination toward cultural wear signifies a renewed appreciation for heritage, as women increasingly blend traditional elements with contemporary styling.

Meanwhile, Founder and President of the Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI), Samina Fazil, stated that women led Eid bazaars will continue until Chand Raat.

She highlighted that the response to these markets has been exceptional, with strong participation in both buying and selling activities.

With Eid shopping in full swing, traditional attire has clearly emerged as the top choice, marking a strong revival of cultural fashion in festive celebrations.