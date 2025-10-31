Cultural spectacle in Islamabad celebrates enduring Pakistan–Turkiye brotherhood

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 31 (APP): Pakistan and Turkiye marked their longstanding friendship with a vibrant cultural celebration at the Jinnah Convention Centre on Friday, featuring performances, multimedia displays and messages from Turkish artists.

The event, held as part of Pakistan–Turkiye Friendship Week, brought together diplomats, officials, artists and citizens to celebrate the deep cultural and historical ties between the two nations.

A multimedia projection highlighted key moments from the week’s activities and the shared journey of friendship between the two countries.

Turkish cultural troupes performed traditional dances, while Pakistani artists presented regional performances reflecting the diversity of local traditions.

Addressing the gathering, Turkiye’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Irfan Naziroglu, said the celebrations were aimed at strengthening the already “deep-rooted, brotherly relations” between the two countries.

“This year, with the support of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, we organised a series of activities to honour the historical and cultural bonds that unite Pakistan and Turkiye,” he said.

Naziroglu added that the network of Pak-Turk International Schools operating in Pakistan stood as a “living symbol” of the two nations’ friendship.

He also paid tribute to shared heroes and reaffirmed a commitment to expanding cooperation, particularly in education.

Pakistan–Turkiye Friendship Week being celebrated to highlight bilateral cooperation and people-to-people connections.