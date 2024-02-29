CUI, University of Regina, Canada forge historic global collaboration

ISLAMABAD, Feb 29 (APP): COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) and University of Regina, Canada, have sealed a landmark MoU for a five-year term, already endorsed by the Government of Pakistan.

Registrar of CUI, Prof. Dr. Sajjad A. Madani and Associate Vice-President (International) and Chief International Officer of the University of Regina, Mr. Haroon Chaudhary inked the MoU on behalf of their institutions during a physical ceremonious event.

Head of the Commercial Program and Senior Trade Commissioner of the High Commission of Canada, Mr. Michael Lazaruk were present on the occasion.

Consul General of Pakistan, Mr. Janbaz Khan and Vice Consul General, Mr. Ghulam Hussain joined the ceremony virtually from Vancouver, Canada.

Dr. Hammad Omer, T.I., Head, International Office, presented an overview of COMSATS University Islamabad and highlighted past engagements of the university with Canada established since 2004 and proposed further connections between CUI and Canada.

Under the terms of the MoU, both universities intend to amplify their collaboration efforts, fostering direct contact, educational advancements, and research partnerships between their constituents, including student, faculty, departments, and research institutes.

This alliance is also poised to catalyse collaborative science and technology research projects, facilitate publications, and spearhead capacity building programs for the collective advancement of both universities.