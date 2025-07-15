Tuesday, July 15, 2025
CUI showcases artistic excellence at BS Design and Fine Arts Thesis Exhibition

ISLAMABAD, Jul 14 (APP): COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) came alive with creativity and color as final-year students of the BS Design and Fine Arts program unveiled their thesis projects in a grand exhibition, reflecting four years of artistic exploration and innovation.
The exhibition turned the university’s campus into an immersive gallery, featuring a diverse collection of paintings, sculptures, digital artworks, and conceptual installations.
Each piece offered a glimpse into the students’ personal journeys and mastery of design disciplines, drawing praise from attendees for their originality and depth.
Speaking on the occasion, a graduating student said, “This exhibition is the culmination of our hard work, experimentation, and growth. It’s not just a display—it’s our identity as artists.”
Visitors showed enthusiastic support by purchasing customized merchandise including student-designed shirts, tote bags, and badges—further encouraging the young artists.
Dr. Sohail Asghar, Head of Campus, underlined the significance of such events: “These exhibitions not only celebrate academic achievements but also build vital industry connections. When professionals engage with student work, it boosts confidence and opens up real-world opportunities.”
He added that platforms like these are increasingly attracting recruiters and creative agencies scouting for fresh, original talent.
The exhibition will remain open to the public on July 15  at the Department of Design and Fine Arts, COMSATS University Islamabad. Art lovers, industry experts, and aspiring creatives are encouraged to attend and experience the next generation of artistic brilliance.
