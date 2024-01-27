CTD arrests terrorist in Jamshoro

ISLAMABAD, Jan 27 (APP): In a significant operation conducted on Saturday, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Hyderabad successfully apprehended a terrorist affiliated with a banned organization in Jamshoro.

According to CTD officials, the department also recovered 600 kg of explosives, a detonator, anti-state pamphlets and banners, indicating a well-coordinated plan to carry out a large-scale attack, a private news channel reported.

The CTD officials disclosed that the arrested individual had intentions to execute a terror attack on the polling day of the 2024 general election.