CSs, IGPs directed to eradicate menace of terrorism, terrorists: Rasheed

ISLAMABAD, Mar 10 (APP):Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Thursday said all the Chief Secretaries(CSs) and Inspector Generals of Police (IGPs) had been directed to eradicate menace of terrorism and terrorists.



Addressing a press conference here, he said international conspiracies were being hatched against Pakistan, adding that the IGPs were directed to keep vigil eyes on situation.



He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate E-Passport facility during the current month. All visas were online and no visa case was pending with the ministry, he added.



He said around 86 new passport and NADRA offices were also being set up in various parts of the country, he added. Issuance of succession certificates would be started in Balochistan from March 12, he added.



Rasheed said Pakistan was an independent and sovereign country and they had an independent foreign policy. The PM had taken the nation into confidence on independent foreign policy, he said.



Commenting on current political scenario, the minister said no confidence motion against PM would face defeat and Imran Khan was going to win. The Speaker National Assembly had discretion to convene session within 14 days, he added.



He said the 18th amendment had empowered the Speaker to stop floor crossing and horse trading. The opposition had to bring 172 members for no confidence motion, he added.



He said Imran Khan’s followers would remain present outside the Parliament House on day of voting. Fear of accountability had forced the opposition parties to unite for safeguarding their personnel interests, he added.



Responding to a question, he said the Speaker National Assembly had constitutional power to take action against those who were involved in floor crossing and horse trading.



To another question, Rasheed said attendance remained low in the long march of Pakistan People’s Party.