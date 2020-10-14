CSA alumni’s office bearers visit FBR

ISLAMABAD, Oct 14 (APP): The senior office bearers of Civil Service Academy (CSA) Alumni visited Headquarter of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Wednesday and they were welcomed by Chairman FBR Muhmmad Javed Ghani.

The Patron CSA Alumni Javed Nisar enlightened the senior officers of FBR about the objectives of organization, said a press release issued by FBR here.

He said that it was totally apolitical which has the sole aim to provide the officers a single platform to strengthen their social connections.

The Patron of Alumni informed that it was also working for the welfare activities on self-help basis. The officers appreciated the efforts of Alumni member Waseem Bajwa who worked tirelessly for the welfare of the officers.

The Chairman FBR assured the Alumni office bearers of FBR’s full support.

The Chairman FBR also accepted their request to become FBR patron for the Alumni.

In the end, Chairman FBR presented shields to the senior office bearers of the Alumni Javed Nisar and Rao Tehsin Ali Khan.

The Spokesperson FBR and Member Taxpayers’ Audit Nadeem Hussain Rizvi presented bouquets to the Alumni office bearers.