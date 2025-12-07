Criticism of armed forces undermines national security: Aleem Khan

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Dec 07 (APP):Federal Minister for Communications and President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party Abdul Aleem Khan has warned that criticism of Pakistan’s armed forces undermines the national security, urging people to remember great sacrifices rendered by the Pakistan military for safety and stability of the country.

Addressing a workers’ convention here on Sunday, he said Pakistan today stands as a free and secure nation solely due to the valor and professionalism of its armed forces who continue to defend the country against every external and internal threat. Those involved in anti-army propaganda on social media lack awareness of the sacrifices offered for national defense and such negative voices must be rejected strongly at public level, he added.

He said that elevation of Army Chief to the new rank symbolises global recognition of Pakistan Army’s extraordinary achievements and professional excellence especially at a time when united military leadership enhances national defensive strength.

He recalled the May 10 missile and drone attacks from India as a direct strike on Pakistan’s sovereignty and said that the Pakistan armed forces responded with unprecedented courage and precision, sending a powerful message that Pakistan is fully capable of countering any aggression.

He said that critics should realise that without a strong Pakistan Army, hostile forces would have already imposed their will on the region, as the history especially pre-Partition events clearly reflects the hostile attitude towards Muslims.

He said that Pakistani soldiers sacrifice their lives, futures and families so that the nation can live in peace. No parents would offer their children for a few thousand rupees rather such sacrifices are made for faith, homeland and honor, he added.

He asked those running anti-army campaigns online to feel ashamed and called on the youth to confront individuals spreading enemy narratives. The minister expressed pride in Pakistan’s historic achievement of shooting down seven enemy aircraft in a single engagement, without losing a single plane. This, he said, is clear proof that Allah Almighty has blessed the Pakistani armed forces with honor and success, despite the efforts of certain elements who refuse to accept this truth.

He pointed out that, before May 10, the world perceived Pakistan as a weak nation, but the recent defensive triumph in a key military operation forced global powers to acknowledge Pakistan’s military strength.

The minister stressed that the Army Chief’s steadfastness and courage in handling adversaries have earned worldwide recognition, with leaders now appreciating Pakistan’s defense capabilities and acknowledging the country’s leadership in their speeches.

He further noted that certain political circles once believed that international support would secure their legitimacy. However, today, the very same global leaders are recognising the vital role of Pakistan’s armed forces and lauding the country’s accomplishments.

He reaffirmed that Chief of Defense Forces, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, is not the protector of any political government but of Pakistan itself, with national security remaining his top priority.

Turning to administrative issues, the minister expressed concern over the absence of a High Court bench in Faisalabad, a major city. He noted that this creates significant difficulties for citizens, who are forced to travel long distances for even routine cases.

He proposed the creation of more provinces on administrative grounds, including Central, Northern, and Southern Punjab, as well as additional provinces in Balochistan. This, he said, would bring governance and services closer to the people. Drawing comparisons to other countries, he pointed out that the United States has 50 states, Russia has 85, Afghanistan has 34, and Turkey has 81 provinces. He suggested that Pakistan should adopt a similar model. He urged the government, allied parties, and all chief ministers to seriously consider this longstanding demand.

The minister also proposed the division of Sindh into northern, southern, and central administrative units to improve governance. On infrastructure development, the federal minister announced the expansion of the Pindi Bhattian-Faisalabad Motorway from four to six lanes, with work expected to begin next year. He also assured the early construction of the Faisalabad–Gattwala-Lahore Road, emphasizing the government’s commitment to developing key infrastructure for public convenience as a top priority.