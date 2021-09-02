Critical care COVID patients at highest level: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (APP): Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar warned on Thursday to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to contain the spread of COVID-19 as the hospital inflow and critical care COVID patients, both were at the highest level since start of the pandemic.

As seen globally, impact of Indian delta variant in Pakistan also showed that it spreads faster and increased chances of patients to need hospitalization, he tweeted.

The minister, who was also head of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), urged upon the people to follow SOPs and vaccinate themselves.